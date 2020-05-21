Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 4 to statewide total of 647

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen by four cases to a total of 647, the state Department of Health announced today.

Three new cases were on the Big Island and one on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 51 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 579 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. One new release case on Maui was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 416 on Oahu, 118 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 385 patients released from isolation (or about 93%), Maui has had 98 cases (83%) released, and the Big Island has 76 (93%). Kauai has no known active confirmed coronavirus cases, and has had no new infection cases in more than a month.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 42,024 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.5% have been positive. Health officials typically count hundreds of new test results in each day’s tally.

The Health Department’s daily count of new infections in Hawaii has not been in double digits since April 18 when officials reported 22 new cases. The state’s daily count has been zero for three days in May and has never been over four new cases this month.

While Hawaii’s infection rate remains low, the pandemic fallout has taken a devastating economic toll with many companies struggling to stay afloat and the state today releasing an official unemployment rate for April of 22%. Some estimates put the actual statewide unemployment rate at closer to 35%.

