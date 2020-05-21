Two women defy Hawaii traveler quarantine, including one who got a job in Laie

Authorities have arrested a visitor to Hawaii who broke the state’s 14-day travel quarantine to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are working with another to get her back home.

An 18-year-old Arizona woman was arrested on Oahu Wednesday after a citizen notified authorities that she was violating the state’s travel quarantine.

Special agents from the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division took Alyza Alder of Gilbert, Ariz., into custody at a fast food restaurant in Laie, the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center reported in a news release today. The Hawaii Tourism Authority assisted in the case.

Alder arrived on Oahu May 6 and took a job at the restaurant while she was supposed to be in quarantine. She was allegedly posting photos of herself swimming at beaches in Laie and Hauula between May 8 and Wednesday.

She has been charged, and her bail is set at $2,000.

“We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order,” State Attorney General Clare Connors said in the news release. “If you come to Hawaii with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

A Colorado woman in Maui who also broke the state’s 14-day travel quarantine rules has volunteered to return home.

The Maui Police Department said in a news release today that Ashley Ruth Degraaf, 31, contacted them around noon today to meet with officers. She indicated seeing a post on social media that she had broken the 14-day travel quarantine and is now cooperating with authorities, MPD said.

Degraaf apparently told police she was planning on staying at a hostel, but MPD said it was later informed that she canceled her reservation.