Tua Tagovailoa gets his own bobblehead

Before he suits up for his first practice with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already has his first licensed bobblehead figure.
Tagovailoa, a former Saint Louis School and University of Alabama star, was the fifth overall pick of last month’s NFL Draft by the Dolphins.
His eight-inch, hand-crafted likeness features a replica of the suit he wore on draft night.
This bobblehead is available online at www.foco.com and retails at $50, the manufacturer said.
