Hawaii island set to reopen places of worship, restaurants and salons starting June 1

Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim has announced that places of worship, restaurants and salons and barbershops can open in the county starting June 1.

Kim’s fifth emergency rule regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii would allow those “medium risk operations” to open so long as they follow social distancing guidelines and other rules and restrictions set by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

The new ruling follows Gov. David Ige’s four-phase plan to reopen the state.

In-dining services in accordance with the CDC’s Interim Guidance for Restaurants and Bars and National Restaurant Association Guidelines can also resume.

Additionally, other personal services such as tutoring, music lessons, massages, yoga and personal training will be allowed beginning June 1.

Kim’s promulgation excluded dedicated bars and nightclubs from reopening.