One new coronavirus case on Maui brings Hawaii’s statewide tally to 643

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen by one Maui case to a statewide total of 643, the state Department of Health announced today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 84 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 37 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 589 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Four new release cases were reported today, three on Oahu and one on the Big Island. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 91% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 414 on Oahu, 118 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 20 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 388 patients released from isolation (or about 94%), Maui has had 105 cases (89%) released, and the Big Island has 77 (95%). Kauai has no known active confirmed coronavirus cases, and has had no new infection cases in more than a month.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 83 hospitalizations in the state, 59 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 43,252 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.5% have been positive. Health officials typically count hundreds of new test results each day.

The Health Department’s daily count of new infections in Hawaii has not been in double digits since April 18 when officials reported 22 new cases. The state’s daily count has been zero for four days in May and has never been over four new cases this month.

