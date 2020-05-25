Television and radio – May 25, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco 300
|1:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
|N.C. Education Lottery 200
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER: GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
|FC Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
|6:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Borussia Monchengladbach at Werder Bremen
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|VFL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|RADIO
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Truck Series, Lottery 200
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
