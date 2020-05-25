comscore Television and radio - May 25, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – May 25, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:41 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco 300 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
N.C. Education Lottery 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER: GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
FC Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Borussia Monchengladbach at Werder Bremen 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
VFL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
RADIO
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Truck Series, Lottery 200 2 p.m. 1500-AM

