259 visitors among air arrivals in Hawaii on Memorial Day

A total of 259 visitors were among the 1,028 passengers that flew to Hawaii on Memorial Day, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

That was a dip from the record high, so far, of 384 visitors that arrived by air on Saturday, which surpassed the previous peak of 363 visitors last Thursday.

The breakdown on Monday includes 381 returning residents, 145 crew, 80 relocating to Hawaii, 66 in transit and 43 military, along with 54 classified as exempt.

The majority of visitors, 219, went to Oahu, while 40 went to Maui.







Gov. David Ige issued the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine on March 26 for all passengers arriving to Hawaii from out-of-state to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. In April, the quarantine order was extended to cover interisland travelers, as well.

The quarantine has been extended through June 30.

Hawaii authorities, with the help of local residents, have arrested numerous visitors who have broken quarantine orders in past weeks, including many who post photos of themselves posing on the beach and elsewhere on social media.

The number of visitors has consistently been above 200 for almost the entire month of May, compared to numbers that mostly hovered between 100 to 150 for the month of April.

Still, the 259 visitors that arrived Monday represent less than 1% of the nearly 30,000 passengers, including residents and visitors, that arrived in Hawaii daily during the same time last year.