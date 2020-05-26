WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds briefing regarding reopening guidelines, childcare services

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige will hold a media briefing to discuss COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. today.
Ige will be joined by State Dept. of Human Services director Pankaj Bahnot, who will discuss childcare services, and State Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima, who will address additional upcoming reopening guidelines for the state.
Watch the news conference above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.