comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds briefing regarding reopening guidelines, childcare services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds briefing regarding reopening guidelines, childcare services

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:34 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige will hold a media briefing to discuss COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. today.

Ige will be joined by State Dept. of Human Services director Pankaj Bahnot, who will discuss childcare services, and State Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima, who will address additional upcoming reopening guidelines for the state.

Watch the news conference above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii hits public health benchmarks, but reopening plan requires longer wait
Next Story
Pentagon taking steps to relax ‘stop movement’ order
Looking Back

Scroll Up