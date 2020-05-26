WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds briefing regarding reopening guidelines, childcare services

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige will hold a media briefing to discuss COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. today.

Ige will be joined by State Dept. of Human Services director Pankaj Bahnot, who will discuss childcare services, and State Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima, who will address additional upcoming reopening guidelines for the state.

