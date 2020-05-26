Promoter, alcohol vendor under investigation after large, illegal beach parties broken up on Oahu

The Honolulu Liquor Commission and law enforcement agencies are investigating two businesses that may have organized and profited from massive parties that violated COVID-19 emergency rules, liquor, and permitting laws, over Memorial Day weekend at Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kaena Point State Park.

Today a group called Protect Waimea contacted the Liquor Commission, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, police and other agencies, filing a complaint against the alleged promoter of the unpermitted and illegal events as well as a business that allegedly served alcoholic drinks at the events.

Protect Waimea alleges that on Saturday and Sunday, “two local businesses promoted, attended and profited from events held on beaches at Waimea Bay and Kaena Point where alcoholic beverages were sold.” The group alleged the events were held without permits and violated the mayor’s proclamations as well as liquor and litter laws.

“On social media they have stated they intend to have more events of this nature,” the group said and asked that authorities hold the businesses accountable for their actions and ensure any future events are in compliance with state and local regulations.

The Liquor Commission said an investigator received the complaint and has been looking into a company called Candy Ice LLC, which the investigator found does not have a valid liquor license. The alleged promoter, No Smoke Entertainment, also has no liquor license.

More than 200 partygoers attended the Kaena Point gathering, and many were off-duty military personnel, DLNR said.

Candy Ice LLC lists a Schofield Barracks address for its agent, Ariana Darcy, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Business Registration filings show. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to reach Darcy.

Protect Waimea provided posters with logos for No Smoke Entertainment and Candy Ice advertising the Memorial Day weekend events on social media.

On Instagram, Candy Ice advertises a host of virgin and alcoholic mixed drinks, slushies, Jello shots and more that appear to be aimed at a younger crowd with fruit and candy flavors in bright colors with cognac, vodka and whiskey.

The Liquor Commission, in a written response to the Star-Advertiser, said since neither Candy Ice nor No Smoke Entertainment have liquor licenses, they are outside its regulatory oversight, so have not been fined but could face criminal charges.

Businesses licensed by the Liquor Commission risk monetary fines and the revocation of their liquor license for violating state liquor laws and the commission rules, it said. “Persons who manufacture or sell unlicensed alcohol risk a felony arrest and civil actions such as the forfeiture of property. Under certain circumstances, and with the proper permits, alcohol may be sold or served on city and state parks.”

Police and the city parks division did not provide a response to questions by this evening on details of the Waimea Bay gathering.

At the gathering held on the Mokuleia side of Kaena Point, officers found about 200 people and more than 170 cars at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported more people earlier, DLNR said.

Three Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and five police officers spent 4 1/2 hours directing the partiers to clean up the mess.

DOCARE officers cleaned up trash and wood pallets used to fuel giant bonfires the mornings after large gatherings on Friday and Saturday nights at Kaena Point.

Gov. David Ige said today: “(W)e have sacrificed too much to have the health of our community threatened by the actions of a few, inconsiderate people.”

A DLNR spokesman said he could not provide details on the investigation since it is ongoing.