Gov. Ige approves Mayor Caldwell’s proposal to open more Oahu businesses Friday

Gov. David Ige today approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal to safely reopen more businesses on Oahu on Friday that includes hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors.

Ige approved the businesses categorized as “personal service providers” to reopen under guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Under the same proposal, Ige also approved reopening outdoor attractions with certain limitations, starting Thursday. The attractions include sea life attractions, water parks, pools, campgrounds, open markets, shooting and archery ranges and similar outdoor facilities.

In addition to restaurants to Oahu, Ige also approved businesses/commercial businesses as well as indoor residential, non-commercial gatherings of 10 people or fewer (regardless of household) to resume operations on June 5 with modifications.

The city is expected to submit a separate proposal to the governor to reopen movie theatres, museums and gyms on June 19.

Ige also today approved Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s proposal to reopen most businesses and services with modifications, starting Monday that include the following public gathering areas:

>> Clubhouses

>> Dog parks

>> Playgrounds and skate parks

>> Certain county pools

Ige recently approved Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim’s proposal to reopen churches, salons, barber shops, nail salons and other personal services as well as restaurants excluding bars and nightclubs starting Monday.

Kauai County was the first county to reopen salons and barber shops on May 22. Other “medium risk businesses” that reopened on Kauai last week include public and private pools, places of worship, outdoor tour activities, cleaning and construction services and one-on-one personal services such as tutoring, fitness training and music lessons.