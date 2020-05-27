One new Big Island coronavirus case brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 644

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 644, up one new case from Tuesday.

Today’s new case, which is on the Big Island, follows three consecutive days in which health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases for the entire state.

As of today, 27 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 600 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Seven new release cases (five on Oahu and two on the Big Island) were added to today’s count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 93% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 394 patients released from isolation (or 95%), Maui has had 106 cases (90%) released, and the Big Island has 81 (99%). Kauai has no known active confirmed coronavirus cases and has not had a new confirmed case in more than six weeks.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 414 on Oahu, 118 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 20 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the more than 45,228 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.4% have been positive. Health officials typically count hundreds of new test results in each day’s tally.

So far in May, Hawaii has seen a total of 36 new confirmed cases and has had seven days with no increase in new cases.

Hawaii’s success in flattening the infection curve had led to the lessening of some emergency restrictions and is putting pressure on state and county leaders to open up the economy and plan for the eventual return of tourists.

