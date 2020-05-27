comscore WATCH LIVE: Dr. Huidy Shu, Pali Momi Medical Center, takes your health questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Dr. Huidy Shu, Pali Momi Medical Center, takes your health questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 am

Dr. Huidy Shu joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your health questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

