Hawaii health department cites 4 people for allegedly operating unlicensed care homes

The Hawaii Department of Health cited four people for allegedly operating two unlicensed adult residential care homes in Kaneohe.

The health department’s Office of Health Care Assurance has issued violation notices for two illegal care homes at 45-1117 Cobb Adams Road in Kaneohe and for operating an unlicensed home care agency.

April M. Mabe of Cobb-Adams LLC, Dwayne N. Nasu of 565 Halekauwila St., LLC, Ken Arima and Linda Fong Arima, also known as Linda Sau Khing Fong have been ordered to cease and desist operations of the unlicensed care homes and home care agency and pay fines totaling $379,100.

The individuals and companies have 20 days to request a hearing and contest the notice.

Complaints to the health department prompted unannounced visits and an investigation of the care homes.

In addition to the hefty fine and order to shut down, health officials said the individuals and companies accused of operating the illegal care homes must transfer residents to a licensed adult care home or expanded adult residential care home within seven days.

In a statement today, Keith Ridley, chief of the Office of Health Care Assurance, said, “The safety and well-being of our kupuna is our highest priority.”

If anyone suspects unusual or illegal activity or is uncertain whether a facility is licensed, please reach out to us and report it. We are here to help ensure that our seniors are receiving quality care at licensed facilities and agencies throughout the state.”