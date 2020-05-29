Big Island girl injured after jumping from 40-foot waterfall in Hilo

Hawaii County firefighters rescued an injured girl who this afternoon jumped off a 40-foot waterfall into a pond above the Piihonua Bridge in Hilo.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported that the girl sustained leg and back injuries after jumping into the pond.

She was able to swim to the bank of the pond on her own, but was unable to walk, the fire department said.

The fire department got the call at 2:47 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 2:54 p.m. The rescue was completed and the last unit returned at 3:38 p.m.

Firefighters placed the girl, whose age was not disclosed, onto a spine board taking full cervical spine precautions, and brought her out using Chopper 1, a long line, a rescue basket and an attendant.

Kaumana Fire Station personnel met the reporting person at Piihonua Bridge on the Wailuku River. Fire personnel waded on foot to get to the girl to determine the best way to extricate her.

She was airlifted to the bridge, and was met by the Haihai Fire Station medic, who treated and transported her for possible lower extremity and internal injuries.

Piihonua Bridge was closed during landing zone operations.