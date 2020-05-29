Waikiki bartender who contracted COVID-19 released after 2-month hospitalization

After 69 days, Ewa Beach resident Lee-Jacob “Coby” Torda who contracted the coronavirus in March was discharged today from Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

The 37-year-old Waikiki bartender’s hospitalization — part of it on life support in the Intensive Care Unit — is the longest of any COVID-19 patient at Kaiser.

Torda praised the hospital staff who took care of him during his grueling weeks in recovery after being admitted March 21, his mother Peggy Torda-Saballa said in a news release issued by City Councilwoman Kym Pine, who represents the Ewa Beach district.

“They were very sensitive to his condition and very attentive and he is really excited to be coming home,” Torda-Saballa said. Torda wasn’t immediately available for interviews.

The family suspects the bartender contracted COVID-19 while working among tourists at a bar in the heart of the state’s largest tourist hub.

Torda started feeling sick after coming home from work on March 9 and had been coughing and developed a headache. His symptoms progressed, with fevers as high as 104 degrees, and he went to Queen’s to get a coronavirus test on March 15. By March 20, he was having a hard time breathing and the fever would not break, his mother earlier told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“We all feared that we wouldn’t see him again,” his brother Leyton said in the release. “Coby’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle and we have all the people of Hawaii to thank for it. I don’t think he would have made it without their prayers and blessings that willed him into the healing process and brought us to this day. We are so grateful.”

His family members, including husband Scotty Staples, were trained at the hospital Thursday on how to help in his recovery at home.

Torda, who was previously a healthy and active man, lost significant weight and muscle tone while hospitalized, the family said.

“I was overwhelmed with joy, just to see him smiling … his personality was intact and it seemed like his spirits were up, despite being in ICU for so long,” Staples said.

Pine added: “We and so many others have prayed for the tightly-knit family, for the joy they eagerly anticipate today. They have been rock-steady in their faith and their hope for Coby.”