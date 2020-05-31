Hawaii boy, 6, creates book to help kids deal with coronavirus

While some may be struggling with the obstacles produced by the stay-at-home order, 6-year-old Sebastien Gonzalez found the bright side through his four-legged friend.

The first-grader teamed up with his mom, Melanie, and dad, Miguel, to create “The Great Doggy Holiday,” an e-book about Blue, their 4-year-old rescue dog.

“Me and my dad thought about what would be a good children’s book to help (children) understand and thought about the doggies that don’t know about the coronavirus,” Sebastien said.

The book follows a day in the life of Blue during the quarantine — and he’s been getting to live his best doggy life. His days are now jam-packed with family runs, trips to the beach, playing soccer with Sebastien and lots of cuddles. He loves it all. But without much time for naps, he’s oh-so-tired.

What started out as a family project has reached readers nationwide. After their book was included in a New York City School Library System collection of free e-books for children about the coronavirus, they have received interest from people all over the country.

“We never thought this response would happen,” Miguel Gonzalez said. “We just wanted to find a way to keep Sebastien busy and make something positive for the community.”

The free e-book is available online at bit.ly/3deWE6z.

Inspired by the first book, the family is already working on their next book in conjunction with Blue Zones Project Kapolei-Ewa, an initiative funded by HMSA. As part of a collaboration with Sebastien’s school, Kapolei Elementary School, and three other elementary schools, the book will showcase how students used their time during the stay-at-home order.

While they are working on that, Blue can curl up in a quiet corner and rest … until he hears his leash jingle signaling it’s time for another adventure.