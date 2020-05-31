comscore Now Read This: ‘His Hideous Heart,’ ‘The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Now Read This: ‘His Hideous Heart,’ ‘The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs’

  • By Hawaii State Library
  • COURTESY PHOTO “His Hideous Heart” is a collection of 13 retellings of short works by Edgar Allan Poe.

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“His Hideous Heart”

Edited by Dahlia Adler

This collection of 13 retellings of short works by Edgar Allan Poe also includes the original tales or poems as written by Poe.

Ages 14 and up.

“The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs”

By America’s Test Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen brings their scientific know-how, rigorous testing, and hands-on learning to kids in the kitchen. Using kid-tested and approved recipes this book provides delicious recipes for kids who want to learn basic cooking for themselves, their families and their friends. Available as an e-book.

Ages 8-12.

