Oahu Community Correctional Center officer charged with smuggling drugs into prison

An adult corrections officer at Oahu Community Correctional Center was charged today after allegedly smuggling contraband, including over a dozen baggies of methamphetamine, in prison with the intent to distribute them.

Jon Estabilio Jr., 45, of Honolulu was searched based on monitored calls between inmates who were possibly talking about drugs being smuggled into the prison, according to a U.S. District Court criminal complaint.

Estabilio was found to be carrying packs of cigarettes, lighters, tattoo kits and 16 small baggies of methamphetamine that together weighed about 45 grams.

“The complaint in this case describes the egregious conduct of a corrections officer who chose to endanger the OCCC community rather than protect it, by smuggling the very same poison that destroys the lives of so many in our communities into OCCC,” U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said in a news release today. “My office will not tolerate corrections officers who engage in such conduct and will aggressively prosecute those who do to the fullest extent of the law.”

Estabilio has been charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, providing or possessing contraband in prison and bribery of public officials. His initial appearance in court is Friday.