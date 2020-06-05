Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors dispels rumors of out-of-state troublemakers at protests

The Hawaii State Attorney General quelled rumors that spread rapidly on social media today regarding agitators coming to Hawaii to disrupt peaceful protests.

State Attorney General Clare Connors, the state’s chief law enforcement official, issued a news release saying that some social media sites have recently posted false information suggesting out-of-state people are coming to Hawaii to cause trouble.

“While social media can be helpful in distributing information broadly, everyone knows there are countless examples of where social media platforms have spread misinformation through false postings,” she said.

“We encourage readers and viewers to be discerning, to rely only on official sources of information and to avoid getting caught up in the dissemination of rumors and/or gossip online.”

She assures the public that “law enforcement agencies are constantly monitoring activities associated with groups and individuals planning to insert themselves inappropriately or illegally into activities in the state.”

City Councilwoman Kym Pine said that they are false, and that she has been in communication with law enforcement who say the photos of men posted on social media coming to Hawaii have legitimate reasons for coming here and are not protesters or agitators to ruin the peaceful protesters.

The Honolulu Police Department did not respond to questions this morning about the rumors, but later tweeted that they were false, including one that HPD has warned The Queen’s Medical Center to be prepared for trauma cases.

Michael Kitchens, founder of Stolen Stuff Hawaii, which is a huge Facebook group in Hawaii, said these are merely rumors and urged its members not to repost such rumors.

Pine said further in her news release: “Use the internet to share your ideas your passion and even your anger about certain things, but use it in a positive way, that will make Hawaii better for the future.

“This can be our moment … where we say ‘We live with Aloha, with Kapu Aloha, where we handle crises and our anger with Aloha, and where we handle disagreements with Aloha,’ ” Pine said. “It is important now, more than ever, that we come together, like in the old days in the communities where we took care of each other … because that’s how we are going to survive, as a people, in Hawaii.”

She urged residents to show love to each other, to show strength and honor.

“I believe you have a right to feel however it is you feel right now. I know you will be safe, you will not be violent and you will not hurt people, because that’s who we are,” said Pine.