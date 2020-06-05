Kalakaua Avenue to close for walkers, joggers and bicyclists on Sunday mornings in Waikiki

City officials and the Hawai‘i Bicycling League today announced the launch of “Kalakaua Open Street Sundays,” when the avenue in Waikiki will be closed to all vehicular traffic and reserved for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, starting June 14.

In all, there will be four Open Street Sundays — from 6 a.m. to noon on June 14, 21, 28, and July 5 — held on Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside and Kapahulu avenues.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, during these events, and to use alternate routes.

“We’ve all noticed more people out walking, jogging, and biking as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a news release. “Opening Kalakaua Avenue to everyone so they have a place to exercise while allowing our local families the opportunity to enjoy a less-crowded Waikiki during this time is a win-win for everyone. We hope people will dine in Waikiki’s excellent restaurants and shop in its stores, uncrowded by tourists, helping our local economy while staying safe and healthy.”

With the decline in vehicular traffic on roadways and minimal tourism, officials said Kalakaua Open Street Sundays will help reconnect kamaaina and merchants along the avenue, while also promoting “one of the simplest ways to lower our environmental footprint with other members of our island ohana.”

Special duty police officers will assist with traffic control.

While participants of all ages and abilities are welcome, officials remind everyone to continue practicing physical distancing, and to wear face coverings to the extent possible. Congregating will be prohibited.