Hawaii State Teachers Association endorses Colleen Hanabusa for Honolulu mayor

The Hawaii State Teachers Association endorsed former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa for mayor today.

This is the first time the teachers union is throwing its endorsement behind a candidate for a city or county race, HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said.

HSTA represents 13,700 public school teachers statewide and is the state affiliate of the 3 million-member National Education Association.

Last week, Hanabusa won the endorsement of the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 368.

Among other public worker unions: the Hawaii Government Employees Association endorsed Keith Amemiya; the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers endorsed Rick Blangiardi; and the Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996, which represents city bus and HandiVan drivers, among others, endorsed Mufi Hannemann.

Also endorsing Hannemann last week were: the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Union Local 625 (including the Hawaii Iron Workers’ Stabilization Fund), the Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association Local 630 and the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1.