Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard suspends use of vascular neck restraints by officers

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said that the Honolulu Police Department’s use of force policy is under review and that she made the decision today to halt the use of vascular neck restraints, a submission hold that she describes as different from a choke hold, pending the review and a recommendation.

The 27-page HPD policy on use of force allows for what is called a “vascular neck restraint.” Ballard, at a teleconference press availabiity today, said the maneuver is to be used only as one of the last resorts when confronted.

The use of that move is now under review by a committee and she expects a recommendation will be made in about a month, she said.

The technique “is not a choke hold, it is not an arm bar, it is actually a judo or martial arts technique that has been around for quite a while,” the chief said. The move is taught to all recruits but is rarely used, she said.

“I think last year it was used about five different times — considering the number of use of forces we have, that’s a very minimal number,” Ballard said. “But that being said, because it is a very precise movement, and usually if your adrenaline is going, it may not be the most appropriate thing.”

She said she hesistated suspending the use of the hold “because I don’t like taking away things from the officer that may help them on the road, but I felt that it was important to review our use of force policy before we continue on.”