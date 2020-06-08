Man, 18, killed in crash near Waialua was Haleiwa resident

An 18-year-old man killed in a crash Sunday near Waialua has been identified as Noah K. Pang. Jr. of Haleiwa, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said a Honda sedan operated by a 18-year-old man later identified as Pang was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road at about 1:15 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a sign pole in the area of Weed Circle.

The sedan then overturned on its roof.

Police said the Pang was thrown from the sedan when the vehicle slammed into the pole. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger refused treatment at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol or drugs were not involved.