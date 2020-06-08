Officers cite 15 at Kalalau area currently closed due to the pandemic

The state says a team of officers on Sunday issued 15 citations to people who were in a closed-off area of the Kalalau at Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kauai.

Eight officers from the Kauai Police Department as well as state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement wrote the citations for those caught at the Kalalau area, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state had been getting reports of people at Kalalau since last Wednesday, and officers reported as many as 25 to 30 were in the area last week. Upon the officers’ arrival, many took off and ran. Two large vessels had also departed prior to their arrival.

Commercial ocean activity is always prohibited in the wilderness park, state officials said.

“We deeply appreciate the help of the Kauai Police Dept., and the three officers who assisted our officers,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a news release. “They were notified at the last minute and quickly stepped forward to help.”

When it reopens, the Kalalau section requires an overnight permit from the DLNR Division of State Parks. Currently, the Kalalau Trail is only open up to Hanakapiai Stream.