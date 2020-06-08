Visitors to Hawaii reach 667 on Sunday

There were 1,891 passengers who flew to Hawaii on Sunday with 667 of them visitors, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said today. At the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The number of visitors has been slowly trending upward even though the state has a 14-day travel quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19. On Sunday, the 20 flights that came in brought in 563 returning residents, 94 people moving to Hawaii, 123 passengers who were exempt from the quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state, 158 military exempt personnel, 108 in transit to other destinations and not leaving the airport, and 178 crew members.

Most of the 667 visitors — 556 — flew to Oahu. Of the 566, 378 said they were flying to Hawaii to visit friends and family, 42 listed vacation as the purpose of their visit and another 42 said it was due to business, 37 said it was for both vacation and visiting friends and family, 13 said they were relocating to Hawaii, nine listed visiting friends and family as well as business, and five said they were visiting friends and family and relocating to Hawaii.

There were 40 who left their answers blank.