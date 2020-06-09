6 new coronavirus cases on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 682

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 682, up six from Monday.

Today’s new infection cases are all on Oahu.

As of today, 44 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 621 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Three new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 92% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 448 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 84 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 83 hospitalizations in the state, 59 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 55,474 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.

Hawaii’s success in keeping the COVID-19 infection rate relatively low in comparison with many mainland states has increased pressure on government officials to reopen the state to tourism. However Gov. David Ige said the 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific arrivals will remain in place at least through the end of June.