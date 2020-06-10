VIDEO: Gov. David Ige extends trans-Pacific quarantine through July 31, announces temperature checks for interisland flights

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige affirmed his proclamation for removing the 14-day quarantine for interisland travel on June 16 but said the two-week quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers has been extended through July 31.

He said there will be new procedures in place for interisland travel, including a thermal screening before departure, starting June 16. People with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to board planes, he said.

Also, to a question about Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami being on leave, Ige said he ordered Murakami to take some time off because he was under “tremendous stress.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. David Ige is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Other expected speakers include:

>> Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, on interisland travel

>> Tim Sakahara of the Department of Transportation, on airport health screening equipment

>> Bruce Anderson, director of the Department of Health, on contact tracing programs

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.