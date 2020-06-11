Haleakala National Park internship applications being accepted

Kupu, an environmental nonprofit organization, is accepting applications for a yearlong internship at Haleakala National Park on Maui.

Applicants for the E Ola Koa internship are preferably college students or recent graduates. They must be available to work full-time and will work in the following programs: Wildlife Management, Vegetation Management and Interpretation and Education.

Graduating interns may be eligible for an award that can be applied to tuition and student loans.

Applications are due June 15 and can be completed at 808ne.ws/2zqDcFx .