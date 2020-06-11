comscore Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks and temperature checks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks and temperature checks

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017 The entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. Officials from SeaWorld and Disney World say they hope to open their theme parks in Orlando, Fla. in June and July. A city task force approved the plans on Wednesday, May 27.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    The entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. Officials from SeaWorld and Disney World say they hope to open their theme parks in Orlando, Fla. in June and July. A city task force approved the plans on Wednesday, May 27.

ORLANDO, FLA. >> Two more Florida theme parks were opening today after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates with new restrictions.

Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on future Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have a temperature screening at the parks’ entrances.

The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida’s theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming back visitors next month.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Protesters hit Tokyo and Osaka streets
Looking Back

Scroll Up