Television and radio – June 11, 2020

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|Australian Rules Football
|Collingwood Magpies at Richmond Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Baseball: MLB
|MLB Draft, Round 2-5
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Draft, Round 2-5
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Baseball: KBO
|KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Boxing
|Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vincente
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Golf: PGA Tour
|Charles Schwab, Round 1 Featured Groups
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Charles Schwab, Round 1
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Rugby: NRL
|New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys
|10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Soccer: Spanish Primera Division
|Sevilla vs. Real Betis
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|FISHING
|DEWALT Bassmaster Elite
|2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|DEWALT Bassmaster Elite
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Baseball: KBO
|KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
|12 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns
|11:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
