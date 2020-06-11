comscore Television and radio - June 11, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 11, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
Australian Rules Football
Collingwood Magpies at Richmond Tigers 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Baseball: MLB
MLB Draft, Round 2-5 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Draft, Round 2-5 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Baseball: KBO
KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Boxing
Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vincente 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Golf: PGA Tour
Charles Schwab, Round 1 Featured Groups 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Charles Schwab, Round 1 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Rugby: NRL
New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys  
  10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Soccer: Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla vs. Real Betis 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
FISHING
DEWALT Bassmaster Elite 2 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
DEWALT Bassmaster Elite 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Baseball: KBO
KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns 11:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

