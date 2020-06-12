Coast Guard suspends search for missing 20-year-old free diver off Hawaii island

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the 20-year-old man who went missing while spearfishing off Hawaii island on Tuesday.

Malcolm Davis, a graduate of Hawaii Preparatory Academy, was last seen spearfishing with seven friends Tuesday morning off Mahukona Beach Park on the island’s north end when they became separated. He was wearing white board shorts with black fins.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Ben Gates, Sector Honolulu Deputy Commander, in a news release on Thursday. “Working with the Hawaii County Fire Department, Navy, and Maui Fire Department our crews conducted 23 searches covering 1,101 square miles with no sign of Malcolm. While it is not an easy decision, we suspended the active search after sunset tonight pending any further new information.”

At about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sector Honolulu Command Center received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department dispatch notifying them of the situation.

Sector Honolulu issued a notice to mariners and deployed its team for a search of the area. Over the following days, both U.S. Navy and Maui Fire Department crews joined the Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department crews in the search.

The weather on scene Tuesday included light and variable trade winds, and seas up to 4 feet, officials said.