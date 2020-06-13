Ewa Beach store robbed by machete-wielding man, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he robbed an Ewa Beach convenience store with a machete.
The man entered the store about 4:30 p.m. Friday and demanded money from a 24-year-old woman working as the cashier, police said. The man allegedly brandished a machete and took money from the cash register before running away.
Police located the man a short time later on Makule Road and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
