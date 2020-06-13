Man, 65, attacked with golf club in McCully

A 47-year-old man has been charged with assaulting another man with a golf club in McCully.
Police said the suspect attacked a 65-year-old man with the club about 12:50 p.m. Friday.
The younger man was arrested on Young Street near McCully Street and charged later in the day with third-degree assault.
His bail was set at $500.
