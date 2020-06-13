comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Japan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • COURTESY USGS The location of the earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Japan this morning.

The earthquake was reported early this morning just 84 miles from Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, according to USGS.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii. Repeat. A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

