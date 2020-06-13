No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Japan

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Japan this morning.
The earthquake was reported early this morning just 84 miles from Amami, Kagoshima, Japan, according to USGS.
6-13, 6:45am. Earthquake with mag. 6.7 near Japan. NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii.
— COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) June 13, 2020
“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii. Repeat. A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
