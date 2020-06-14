Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with China at Hickam

Multiple sources have reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Hawaii this week to meet with government officials from China as tensions between the Asian superpower and the United States continue to escalate.

Among the topics reportedly scheduled to be discussed at Hickam Air Force Base are COVID-19 and an upcoming vote by the Chinese legislature to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

The reports did not indicate who will represent the Chinese government in Hawaii. No journalists will accompany Pompeo on his trip, which will bring him to Oahu for about 24 hours, CNN said.

Pompeo’s plans were first reported by Politico.