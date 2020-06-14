Now Read This: ‘Pete the Kitty’s First Day of Preschool,’ ‘Earning, Saving, and Investing’

“Pete the Kitty’s First Day of Preschool”
By James Dean
Preschoolers and little ones getting ready to go for the first time are sure to enjoy cheering Pete the Kitty’s fun entry to preschool. Available as an e-book.Ages 2-4
“Earning, Saving, and Investing”
By Sue Bradford Edwards
Examines how people can find work that fits their interests, budget their income and use investment options to help them make more money. Features include worksheets, key takeaways, a glossary, further readings, websites, source notes and an index. Ages 13 and up.
