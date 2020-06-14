Hawaii expected to receive $54M for at-risk students, Tulsi Gabbard announces

Hawaii is slated to get more than $54 million in federal aid for schools to help at-risk students in low-income communities.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D, Hawaii) announced that the first round of what is known as Title I, Part A assistance will be dispersed in July.

“Many of our keiki face challenges outside of their control and that require support in our schools. We have worked to ensure these funds are delivered to our teachers to help provide them with the tools they need to meet the educational needs of all our keiki, providing them with a strong foundation in learning,” Gabbard said in a press release.

According to the release, of the $16.3 billion appropriated for Title I, Part A across the country, approximately $5.5 billion will become available on July 1, and the remainder will become available on October 1.

Of the two types of assistance that can be provided by Title I funds, Gabbard said, the first is a “schoolwide program” that gives flexibility in how resources can be dispensed. The second is a “targeted assistance program,” which allows schools to identify students who are failing or at risk of failing.