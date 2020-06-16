comscore Television and radio - June 16, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – June 16, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR
Hall of Fame Class of 2021 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: KBO
LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot 2:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Spanish Primera
RCD Mallorca at Villarreal 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Leganes at FC Barcelona 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
SOCCER: Bundelisga
German: Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
  6:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
German: Hertha Berlin at Freiburg 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
German: FC Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen
  8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLE RACING
Monster Energy Supercross 1 p.m. NBCN 19/210 87
RUGBY: NRL
Knights vs. Broncos 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER: Bundeslilga
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04 6:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf 8:20 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: Coppa Italia
Napoli vs. Juventus FC 8:50 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: Premier League
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Spanish Primera
Real Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/228* NA

