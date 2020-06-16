Television and radio – June 16, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR
|Hall of Fame Class of 2021
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: KBO
|LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HORSE RACING
|Royal Ascot
|2:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Spanish Primera
|RCD Mallorca at Villarreal
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Leganes at FC Barcelona
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|SOCCER: Bundelisga
|German: Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
|6:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|German: Hertha Berlin at Freiburg
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|German: FC Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|KT Wiz at SK Wyverns
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MOTORCYCLE RACING
|Monster Energy Supercross
|1 p.m.
|NBCN
|19/210
|87
|RUGBY: NRL
|Knights vs. Broncos
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER: Bundeslilga
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04
|6:20 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
|8:20 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: Coppa Italia
|Napoli vs. Juventus FC
|8:50 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER: Premier League
|Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Spanish Primera
|Real Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/228*
|NA
