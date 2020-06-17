NCAA plan would allow University of Hawaii football to start training in July

The NCAA today issued a multi-phased model that would permit the University of Hawaii football team to begin full practice as soon as July 31, pending all city, state and university approval.

UH is scheduled to open its season Aug. 29 against Arizona in Tucson, depending upon the COVID-19 impact.

Under the blueprint announced by the NCAA Division I Council, the Rainbow Warriors could begin team workouts, weight training, conditioning and film review session interaction with coaches on July 6.

On July 17, they could begin meetings and walk-through sessions.

The plan had been proposed last week by the NCAA Football Oversight Committee.

UH would be in the forefront of the return since it debuts in one of the seven the so-called “Week Zero” games of the schedule, one week ahead of the traditional Sept. 5 Labor Day weekend opening.