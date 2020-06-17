comscore Television and radio - June 17, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 17, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:49 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL
Richmond Tigers at Hawthorn Hawks 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL: KBO
KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLE RACING
Monster Energy Supercross 1 p.m. NBCN 19/210 87
RUGBY: NRL
Knights vs. Broncos 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER: Bundeslilga
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04 6:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf 8:20 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: Coppa Italia
Napoli vs. Juventus FC 8:50 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: Premier League
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Spanish Primera
Real Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/228* NA
THURSDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
José Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA Tour
RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RBC Heritage, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION
Alaves vs. Real Sociedad 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Real Madrid vs. Valencia 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

