Honolulu Museum of Art reopening in mid-July with extended evening hours

The Honolulu Museum of Art plans to reopen its doors to the public on July 16 after a nearly four-month closure, with new safety protocols in place — and extended evening hours.

Since mid-March, the museum, along with many other cultural institutions, has been closed to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although the museum is allowed to reopen today, according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest proclamation, it will do so in mid-July, and only be open four days a week.

The museum’s new hours, however, will include extended evening hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to accommodate the work hours of local residents.

It will be the first time HoMA has had weekend evening hours since 1972, when it became the first museum in Hawaii to do so.

During the closure, HoMA remained in touch with the community through a global #MuseumFromHome movement, offering virtual exhibitions, mini-podcasts, art making activities and teaching resources for kids.

“Utilizing social media and digital outreach, our focus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to act as an oasis of art, culture and conversations for our audiences here and throughout the country during a very difficult time,” said HoMA Director Halona Norton-Westbrook in a news release. “As the community embarks down a path to recovery and new norms, we are truly excited to welcome everyone back to reconnect with the art that we’ve all missed, and surround ourselves in the uplifting and healing environment that our museum represents.”

In addition, the museum is partnering with Hawaiian Airlines to offer free admission to all Hawaii residents from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 11.

An acclaimed traveling exhibit, “30 Americans,” which features works by 30 contemporary artists connected through their African American cultural history, will be extended at HoMA through Sept. 6.

“We’re so grateful to be able to extend 30 Americans through Sept. 6, so that the entire community can experience it.” said Wong. “With all that is sweeping through the country right now, amplifying the voices of Black artists during this time is crucial.”

She added, “When we closed our doors, we felt it imperative to continue highlighting each artwork, day-by-day, via a virtual exhibition through social media, our website and on our YouTube channel. We owe a debt of gratitude to the incredible artists featured in the ‘30 Americans’ exhibition that present critically important narratives, truths, and histories, and we encourage everyone to come and engage with the works and the artists’ perspectives in person.”

In addition, the museum has started the process of rehiring employees, she said, to prepare for the year ahead.

As part of its adaptation to new safety guidelines, the museum will introduce timed-entrance, contactless payment options, as well as one-way gallery paths to regulate the flow of visitors. Face masks must be worn at all times.

There will also be enhanced, daily cleaning of high-traffic areas, including counter tops, doors, elevator buttons and other high-touch areas.

During the museum’s open hours, the HoMA Café will offer grab-and-go menu items, as well as drinks and refreshments.