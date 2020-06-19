What you may and may not do on Oahu

The following is a partial list of what’s allowed and not allowed on Oahu as part of COVID-19 restrictions, as of today.

May open/resume today

>> Gyms, yoga and dance studios, fitness centers

>> Bowling alleys

>> Movie theaters

>> Museums

>> Bars

>> Phase one of outdoor team sports (practices and drills, with an approved permit)

Opened June 5

>> Restaurants offering dine-in services

>> Business and commercial offices

>> Indoor residential, noncommercial gatherings of 10 or fewer, regardless of household relationship, but with physical distancing to the greatest extent practicable

>> Lap swimming only at city pools

>> People’s open markets

>> Koko Head Shooting Complex (online reservations recommended)

>> Archery ranges

>> Personal services, including hair salons, barbers, beauty shops, tattoo shops

>> City dog parks, skate parks

>> Outdoor attractions, water parks

BEACHES

Allowed

>> Going to city and state beaches to surf, swim and paddle and participate in other water activities.

>> Sitting on the beach.

>> Groups of up to 10 people may sit together, not necessarily from the same household or family, with physical distancing of at least 6 feet to the greatest extent possible.

>> Weddings or vow renewals at state beaches — state permit required — for a group of up to 10, with physical distancing for those not from the same household. The beach may be used from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Not allowed

>> Multiple groups of 10 in an outdoor venue, including the beach, should practice physical distancing.

STATE PARKS

Allowed

>>Hiking on most state Na Ala Hele trails, as listed at hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. Some state trails remain closed.

>> Hiking the popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline while practicing social distancing. Both the lighthouse and shoreline trails are open for day hiking. However, the two lookouts at the top of the trail remain closed.

>> Going to Kaneohe Sandbar, with normal restrictions that include the respectful viewing of wildlife from a distance. On three-day holiday weekends, no alcohol is allowed.

>> Using the Fort Ruger pathway outside Diamond Head.

>> Heading out in a commercial or recreational boat with up to 10 people not from the same household (more if everyone is from the same household).

>> Visiting offshore islets that are state bird sanctuaries, including the Mokulua Islands (also known as Twin Isles made up of Moku Nui and Moku Iki), Mokuauia (Goat Island), Popoia (Flat Island) and Kapapa. Islets are open for restricted access that does not include seabird nesting areas or areas near monk seals that may be hauled out on the beach. The islets are closed from sunset to sunrise; no fires, dogs, camping, tents, tarps or other structures are allowed at any time.

Not allowed

>> Hiking inside Diamond Head. All of the Diamond Head State Monument inside the crater remains closed.

>> Visiting some state lookouts, including Pali Lookout and others that are prone to crowding.

HONOLULU PARKS

Allowed

>> Engaging in outdoor individual exercise activities such as walking, running, jogging and biking on roads and pathways as permitted by law and park rules.

>> Using open comfort stations and showers.

>> Using park playgrounds and exercise equipment.

>> Using dog parks while social distancing.

>> Using skate parks.

>> Accessing designated community gardens.

>> Gathering in groups of up to 10 individuals not from the same household.

>> Engaging in outdoor games involving no more than 10 people.

>> Playing doubles tennis or pickleball while physical distancing on outdoor park courts.*

>> Playing golf at courses operating in accordance with guidelines set by the Professional Golfers Association.

>> Hiking the Koko Head Tramway, better known as Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai, while physical distancing.

>> Halona Blowhole parking lot has reopened.

>>Doing outdoor exercises, with no more than 10 individuals and with physical distancing.

>> Participants are not required to wear face coverings while engaged in exercise activities.

Not allowed

>> Holding commercial private or group exercise classes that assess a fee, such as beach yoga, boot camps and other fitness classes.

>> Using park campgrounds, which remain closed until June 26 (reservations for permits are now open). Bellows Field Beach Park Campground will remain closed through Sept. 4 due to green sea turtle nests.***

>> Picnic events, with permits, will also resume on June 26.

Not Allowed

>> Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve remains closed at this time.

HONOLULU BOTANICAL PARKS

Allowed

>> Strolling or walking through botanical parks for exercise while observing social distancing.

>> Sitting down and relaxing in parks during open hours.

Not allowed

>> Having a large gathering of more than 100.

SHOPPING MALLS AND CENTERS

Allowed

>> Shopping at open stores, malls and centers wearing a face mask, while following protocols and guidelines for social distancing set by the properties.

Not allowed

>> Using play areas within shopping malls if prohibited.

RESTAURANTS

Allowed

>> Takeout food, curbside and delivery services.

>> Dine-in service at restaurants with social distancing and wearing a face mask upon entering and exiting.

>> Use of some food court areas with new guidelines.

Not allowed

>> Self-service buffets or drink stations.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES

Allowed

>> Getting a haircut or manicure at a hair salon/nail salon.

>> Getting a tattoo at a licensed tattoo shop.

>> Driving through a car wash.

>> Making an appointment at a car dealership and observing social distancing guidelines.

>> Holding an open house for real estate purposes, but with number of attendees limited to 10 or fewer.

Not allowed

>> Attending large sports events with more than 100 people.

>> Attending large indoor events such as concerts with more than 50 people.

>> Engaging in real estate activities related to short-term rentals (fewer than 30 days).

Visit oneoahu.org to learn more about Honolulu restrictions and guidance. Questions can be directed to 768-CITY or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.

* Interpretation of order clarified June 5.

** Online reservations for permits are available at camping.honolulu.gov for camping starting June 26.

Sources: State Department of Land and Natural Resources; City and County of Honolulu; Honolulu Board of Realtors