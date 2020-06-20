No tsunami threat after Hawaii island earthquake

There is no tsunami threat following a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on the Big Island this afternoon.
The earthquake hit the southwest rift zone of Kilauea Volcano on Big Island, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported.
The earthquake originated at around 3:50 p.m. just a few miles east of Pahala.
There is no tsunami threat, but some may have experienced shaking.
