University of Hawaii officials considering quarantine options for Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

The University of Hawaii is studying the possibility of quarantining members of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in a central location as they return from the mainland and overseas, officials said.

Dorms or a hotel have been mentioned as possibilities and athletic director David Matlin said, “We’re looking at different options in different locations. Obviously, the goal is to do it where they can have all the things they need, including some supervision to make sure they are OK.”

Gov. David Ige’s latest mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers runs to July 31.

Although the Rainbow Wahine’s schedule has yet to be announced, they are expected to debut Aug. 28 against Portland State in a four-team tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center, pending city, state and university approvals.

Aug. 24 is listed as the first day of fall semester instruction.

UH is currently updating its data on player arrivals but as many as 12 members of the Rainbow Wahine team could be arriving from outside the state.

Matlin said “three or four different scenarios” are being explored as UH studies its options.

He said it is possible UH could also do something similar with athletes from other teams coming in.

Volleyball, football and soccer are UH’s three fall sports.

“The good thing is that not everyone comes in at the same time, so we (could) kind of stagger it. The beauty is that what you do (at first) you can learn from and continue to tweak,” Matlin said. “We will follow all governmental guidelines as well as best practices.”