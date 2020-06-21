Las Vegas Advisor: Circa Resort & Casino will open early

Previously slated for a late December 2020 launch, the 1.25-­million-square-foot Circa Resort & Casino will open with its first five floors of amenities and “Garage Mahal” on Oct. 28, a full two months ahead of schedule. The resort will open with an unannounced number of hotel rooms, the casino, the three-story race and sports book, restaurants and bars, the pool, and multistory outdoor amphitheater. To achieve the expedited timeline, construction resources were reallocated from Circa’s hotel tower to the first five floors. When it opens, Circa will have 1,000 employees. Room reservations will be taken starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Status quo: In a news conference last week, Nevada’s governor indicated that the state will remain in Phase 2 of its recovery plan, meaning nothing will change for the time being while COVID-19 infection data continues to be collected and studied. There was no timetable divulged for a move to Phase 3, nor any information about what actions that phase will mandate. All rules currently in place in the casinos remain, though a directive to more stringently encourage customers to wear masks was issued.

First buffet reopens: It happened sooner than expected. The first post-pandemic buffet has opened at Wynn Las Vegas. As predicted, it’s not offering traditional buffet service: You order from a menu and waitstaff bring dishes to your table. You can reorder unlimited helpings within a two-hour time limit and reservations are required. Prices range from $36.99 for weekday brunch to $65.99 for weekend dinner.

Question: Is it true that you now have to show ID just to walk around in the Fremont Street Experience?

Answer: You don’t if you enter from one of the casinos.

However, there’s a good chance you’ll have to show ID if you enter on the street from either the east or the west ends.

Since reopening, access to the FSE has been restricted to age 21 and over. Security has been carding everyone at these entry points.

