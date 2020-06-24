Hawaii visitor arrivals creep back above 400

A total of 409 visitors arrived in Hawaii Tuesday, a slight increase from 361 visitors who arrived Sunday, according to the latest numbers released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Overall, a total of 1,512 air passengers arrived in Hawaii that include the 409 visitors, 454 returning residents and 185 military members.

In addition, 174 were flight crew members, 128 were in transit and 73 planned to relocate to Hawaii.

At the same time last year, approximately 35,000 passengers that included residents and visitors arrived in the state.

Though Hawaii’s mandated 14-day quarantine remains in effect for all out-of-state passengers to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of visitors continue to travel to the islands.

On June 7, daily visitor arrivals peaked at 667.

The 14-day quarantine implemented by Gov. David Ige on March 26 is in effect through the end of July.