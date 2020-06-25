DOH public health program to receive $5.6M in funding

The state Department of Health will receive more than $5.6 million to strengthen its response to public health threats like infectious diseases and natural disasters and biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological events.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono made an announcement today of the funding, which will go to the DOH’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness program.

“Our nation is facing a public health crisis that is demonstrating just how important it is for state and local public health agencies to collaborate. This funding will help our state continue to respond to COVID-19, and strengthen systems to address future public health emergencies,” Hirono said in a statement.

The funding will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Office of Public Health Preparedness has used PHEP funding for epidemiologic investigation, public health laboratory testing, community preparedness, emergency operations coordination and information sharing.