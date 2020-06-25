Harpo’s Pizza closes downtown location after 30 years

Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta served up its last slice from its Bishop Street location Wednesday after 30 years in the downtown business district and 45 years total in Hawaii.

But founder and owner Mike Trombetta said he plans to re-open in the future.

“The lease was up and the landlord didn’t want to work something out with us,” he said. “Actually, it’s a good thing because (business) will be horrible, so we’ll sit the next six months out and be looking for another location.”

Trombetta started Harpo’s with a small Atkinson Street location, selling pizza by the slice. The business gradually expanded to several locations around Honolulu and in the 1990s Trombetta added pasta to the menu.