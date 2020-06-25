Hawaii records 17 new coronavirus cases as statewide total reaches 851

Hawaii recorded 17 new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 851, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Health officials also said one case from Oahu was removed from the statewide total “as a result of updated testing information.”

Today’s new cases included 12 on Oahu and five on Kauai.

As of today, 138 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 696 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Ten new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 82% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 595 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 86 on Hawaii island, and in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 109 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 108 hospitalizations in the state, 80 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 479 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has two active infections, while Kauai has 13.

Of the more than 71,935 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, fewer than 1.2% have been positive.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has reported 206 new confirmed cases so far this month.

