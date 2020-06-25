Summer youth program on Maui and Molokai available in July

A subsidized summer youth program for more than 1,500 children on Maui and Molokai will start July 6, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today.
The program is the product of a partnership that includes the county, Maui Family YMCA and others, although an active YMCA membership is not required. The program is open to children ages 4 to 12.
The YMCA is also recruiting employees for the program, which is funded by the federal CARES Act.
Parents can register their children for the program at mauiymca.org/day-camps.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.