Summer youth program on Maui and Molokai available in July

A subsidized summer youth program for more than 1,500 children on Maui and Molokai will start July 6, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today.

The program is the product of a partnership that includes the county, Maui Family YMCA and others, although an active YMCA membership is not required. The program is open to children ages 4 to 12.

The YMCA is also recruiting employees for the program, which is funded by the federal CARES Act.

Parents can register their children for the program at mauiymca.org/day-camps.